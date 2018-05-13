Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir has ordered Pakistan International Airlines to not remove the national flags painted on its aircrafts.

The chief justice took notice of the removal of national flags that are painted on PIA aircrafts.

CJP Nisar, in his remarks, said that pictures of an animal are being painted on the planes instead of the national flag.

He also said that the federal government had announced a Rs 20 billion bailout package for improving the standard of the airlines.

“The money was not for painting aircrafts,” he said.

Managing Director of PIA, when asked how much money is being spent on the painting of each plane, said that Rs 2.7 million is the cost.

“The cost of renovation on each plane is Rs 3.4 million not 2.7 million,” he said.

The judge further remarked that his flight was delayed for 1.5 hours. He asked, “What was the reason for the delay?”

“The flight was delayed due to technical issue,” the PIA official.

Pakistan International Airlines has decided to change its logo after ten years. The picture of Pakistan’s national animal Markhor (Ibex) were being printed on the tails of the aircrafts.

An aviation expert has said that the Pakistan International Airlines spends over a million dollars on the repainting of each plane.

Story first published: 13th May 2018