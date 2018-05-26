General elections to be held on July 25, President approves summary

General elections in Pakistan will be held on July 25 this year.

President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the date for elections signing the summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan about it.

The commission had proposed July 25, 26 and 27 for the elections.

The government’s five-year ends on May 31; however, the ruling PML-N and opposition have not so far agreed on appointment of a caretaker prime minister. A parliamentary committee will take a final decision in this regard.

The appointment of caretaker chief minister is also undecided in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. Only KP has selected the CM for interim setup.

