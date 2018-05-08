General elections may be delayed, says Sheikh Rashid

He was commenting on the Monday night clash in Karachi between workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).“If the situation escalates, there is the possibility of the elections being postponed,” the AML chief said while talking to the media in Lahore after his return from London.The workers of the PPP and the PTI clashed over the venue for their respective May 12 rallies in Karachi – Hakeem Saeed ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Several political workers from both parties were wounded in the violence, while several parked vehicles were torched.

