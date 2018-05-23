General election July 25 onwards, hints PM

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has hinted that the general election in Pakistan will take place July 25 onwards.

The Election Commission of Pakistan sent on May 21 a summary to the President, recommending that the government hold the general elections between July 25 and July 27. According to the PM, President Mamnoon Hussain will soon approve the summary, SAMAA TV has learnt.

The President is currently performing an umrah in Saudi Arabia. He will return to Pakistan on Thursday. Once he approves the summary, the election schedule will be announced within a week.

The current government’s term ends May 31, after which a caretaker setup will take over and hold the next general elections in the country.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018