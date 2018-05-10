General Bajwa in Forbes’ list of most powerful people

Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been named in Forbes list of most powerful people.

General Bajwa was ranked 68 among 75 people.

“Two years into his tenure as the head of the world’s sixth largest Army, Bajwa has established himself as a mediator and proponent of democracy,” Forbes said.

“Javed Bajwa joins the world’s most powerful at a time when the rift between India and Pakistan is improving, partly thanks to his efforts.”

The army chief is among the 17 newcomers who were included in the latest list of most powerful people.

“Out of the 75 members, 17 are newcomers. Among them there are presidents, billionaires, heads of organizations, CEOs, and one Special Counsel. One commonality: Their words and actions impact a large number of people, businesses, and even entire economies,” the magazine said.

“Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, seizes the top spot for the first time ever after China’s congress amended its constitution in March, broadening his influence and eliminating term limits. He enjoys a cult of personality not seen since Chairman Mao.”

Xi’s elevation to the world’s most powerful person unseats Russian President Vladimir Putin (#2), who held the top spot for an unprecedented four consecutive years.

One year into his term, President Donald Trump falls to the No. 3 spot.

Saudi crown prince Muhammad bin Salman was ranked 8 in the list.

Story first published: 10th May 2018