Gen Zaheer should tell people whether he was behind PTI’s sit-in or not

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said former DG ISI Gen Zaheer-ul-Islam will have to tell the people whether he was behind PTI’s sit-in or not.

He called for formation of a Truth and Reconciliation commission to dig out the facts behind PTI’s 2014 sit-in. “The people need to know what happened during PTI’s 2014 sit-in,” the PM said while talking to SAMAA.

Mr. Abbasi said that there are reports that Gen Zaheer and Imran Khan met several times during the dharna. However, the prime minister said he had no evidence to prove it.

Earlier,former prime minister Nawaz Sharif told the accountability court that he was being punished for initiating a treason trial against former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Nawaz said the chief of an intelligence agency had told him to either leave PM house or go on a long leave.

He claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan and PAT leader Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri had started making demands for his resignation after the government initiated treason trial against Musharraf.

The PM said that the constitution has the solution of every problem, adding that nothing will go wrong if all the institutions strictly follow the constitution.

“Judicial activism and NAB have paralyzed the government,” Mr. Abbasi said. “Pakistan will suffer if the institutions cross their constitutional lines.”

“I am available for accountability and could be called to court but I won’t allow anyone to insult me or paralyze national institutions.”

PM Abbasi said the army didn’t summon the National Security Meeting on Nawaz Sharif’s interview but the security division did.

He said that Mr. Sharif revealed nothing new in his interview. “The former PM didn’t blame Pakistan as state for Mumbai attacks.”

Mr. Abbasi said he and opposition leader Khursheed Shah have tried to develop consensus over the name of caretaker PM. “The matter would be referred to the parliamentary committee If we failed to develop consensus.”

