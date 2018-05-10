FY 2018-19: Murad presents three-month budget

May 10, 2018
The Sindh government is functioning according to the principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and in that spirit, it is presenting a budget for only three months, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. 

“Does the constitution allow us to present a budget for the entire year,” asked Murad Ali Shah during a speech at the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh government has announced the budget with an outlay of Rs 1144 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19. Murad Ali Shah, who has the additional charge of finance minister, is presenting the budget.

“We will receive Rs 46.894b from foreign aid projects,” he said. “Rs 50b have been allocated for new development schemes.”

Murad said that Rs 15.02b have been kept for development schemes. He said that the government would complete 714 development schemes this year.

Rs 202b have been allocated for the current development schemes. He said that the government expected to earn an estimated Rs 197b from taxes.

“We have received Rs 423b from the federal government,” he said.

