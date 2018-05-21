Funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh offered in Houston

Pakistani Consul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui and former federal minister Babar Ghouri along with members of United States Congress Sheila Jackson Lee and Mayor Houston Sylvester Turner were present at the service at Hamza Mosque.A United States flag was presented by Congressman AL Green for Sabika Sheikh and her family as a sign of condolence.A demonstration was held against gun culture outside the mosque following the funeral services.Sabika Sheikh was one of the 10 people killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.Her father said that the body is expected to reach Pakistan by Tuesday or Wednesday.Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Karachi on Sunday to condole with the family on the loss. Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chiefs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Imran Khan also expressed their grief.

Story first published: 21st May 2018