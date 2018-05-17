Fully determined to render sacrifices for motherland’s defence: Gen Bajwa

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Army chief General Qamar paid glittering tribute to Colonel Sohail Abid who was martyred on Wednesday night in an operation in Quetta.

General Bajwa met the family members of Col Sohail Abid and attended his funeral prayers in Vehari.

“When a soldier sacrifices his life I lose part flesh of my body, that night is always difficult to pass,” the General said.

“But we remain fully determined to sacrifice anything and everything for the defence of our motherland”, COAS.

In a late night operation yesterday, the army had killed a senior member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Salman Badeni, and two suicide bombers in Quetta.

Badeni had been “involved in killings of over 100 innocent personnel of Hazara Community and police”, the army said in a statement.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

