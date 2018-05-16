From Dawn Leaks to Mumbai attacks: The statements that were ‘rejected’

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Ever since the Dawn Leaks controversy began, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the military leadership have rejected each other's statements. 

Former prime minister rejected the Dawn Leaks controversy ever occurred in a statement shortly after a storm was whipped up when Cyril Almeida's story was published.

However, a tweet from the DG ISPR tweeted that the notification by the prime minister house was 'incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board.'

He then proceeded to state that the notification was rejected.

Nawaz Sharif's recent comments on Mumbai attacks were rejected in a statement released by the National Security Council.

Not to be outdone, the former prime minister rejected the criticism by the National Security Council.

The question on everyone's minds is--for how long will the game of rejections continue?
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Explainer: Nawaz Sharif has put national interest at stake 

May 16, 2018 12:16 am

Nawaz Sharif has put state in danger: Mustafa Kamal

May 16, 2018 12:03 am

Global demand for air conditioning to triple by 2050: report

May 15, 2018 11:39 pm

Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

May 15, 2018 10:30 pm

Explainer: Nawaz failed to give Pakistan a strong foreign policy

May 15, 2018 10:19 pm

‘Dawn Leaks case could be reopened’

May 15, 2018 10:15 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.