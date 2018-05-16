From Dawn Leaks to Mumbai attacks: The statements that were ‘rejected’

Former prime minister rejected the Dawn Leaks controversy ever occurred in a statement shortly after a storm was whipped up when Cyril Almeida's story was published.However, a tweet from the DG ISPR tweeted that the notification by the prime minister house was 'incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board.'He then proceeded to state that the notification was rejected.Nawaz Sharif's recent comments on Mumbai attacks were rejected in a statement released by the National Security Council.Not to be outdone, the former prime minister rejected the criticism by the National Security Council.The question on everyone's minds is--for how long will the game of rejections continue?

Story first published: 16th May 2018