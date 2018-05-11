Four killed, 13 injured in Attock road accident

According to Incharge Rescue II22, Dr Ashfaq, a family was on its way to Pindigheb on board a pickup when it reached near Dhok Timmer on Pindigheb Basal road where its tire burst and it turned turtle. Three of the family died on the spot.The deceased include Hadia, Adil and Zainab. While, Wahida, Khania, Azkar, Nayyab , Haji Begum, Muneeba, Musarat, Hajra , Mustafa, Baitullah, Aamir , Khyber Taj and Naila received multiple injuries.The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. -APP

