Four killed, 13 injured in Attock road accident

May 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




As many as four persons were killed while 13 others injured when a pickup van overturned on Pindigheb Basal road.

According to Incharge Rescue II22, Dr Ashfaq, a family was on its way to Pindigheb on board a pickup when it reached near Dhok Timmer on Pindigheb Basal road where its tire burst and it turned turtle. Three of the family died on the spot.

The deceased include Hadia, Adil and Zainab. While, Wahida,  Khania,  Azkar, Nayyab , Haji Begum, Muneeba,  Musarat, Hajra , Mustafa, Baitullah,  Aamir , Khyber Taj and Naila received multiple injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. -APP
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 10 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 10 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.