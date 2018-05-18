Food authority bans haram Chinese food products in KP

May 18, 2018
Fayaz Ahmed




The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa food authority banned Chinese edible items in the province.

The food authority found that ingredients of candies, chocolates and other food items imported from China contained traces of haram animals.

“The gelatin’s source did not have proper halal certification, which is why we banned the items,” said a food authority official.

Most of these items are still in the stores. “We are imposing fines on such people,” said the technical director of KP’s food authority, Abdul Sattar Shah. “We will take action if the labeling on the packaging is in any language other than Urdu or English. We will impose fines and confiscate the items.”
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

See Also

KP built 10 varsities, 47 colleges in five years: Report

May 16, 2018 11:41 pm

KP govt organises first ever sports festival for transgenders

May 16, 2018 5:06 pm

Ahead of Ramazan, power breakdown hits country

May 16, 2018 11:39 am

KP holds festival for differently abled youth

May 10, 2018 9:49 pm

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Sargodha, Swat, Peshawar and Malakand

May 10, 2018 7:36 pm

Bilawal promises to make S Punjab separate province if PPP forms next govt

May 9, 2018 11:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.