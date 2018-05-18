Food authority bans haram Chinese food products in KP

The food authority found that ingredients of candies, chocolates and other food items imported from China contained traces of haram animals.“The gelatin’s source did not have proper halal certification, which is why we banned the items,” said a food authority official.Most of these items are still in the stores. “We are imposing fines on such people,” said the technical director of KP’s food authority, Abdul Sattar Shah. “We will take action if the labeling on the packaging is in any language other than Urdu or English. We will impose fines and confiscate the items.”

