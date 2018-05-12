FM Dastgir: Pakistan wiped out terrorism on its soil

May 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said Pakistan has wiped out terrorism on its soil with great determination.

In an interview to a private news channel,he said law enforcing agencies are fighting against terrorists for complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

The foreign minister said our Armed Forces have successfully eliminated terrorism from North Waziristan and destroyed all nurseries of terrorists from the area and it is a peaceful place now.

He said despite threats by the United States, Pakistan wants to establish good relations with it. He said US wants to pressurise Pakistan by using different tactics.

Khurram Dastgir said relations between Pakistan and Russia are strengthening day by day and both the countries have signed a defence treaty. -APP

 

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th May 2018

 

See Also

Killers of Hazaras are holding rallies, says CJP

May 11, 2018 12:12 pm

Peshawar hotel blast kills five of a family 

May 11, 2018 9:09 am

Bodies of six slain laborers sent to native city of Okara

May 5, 2018 11:30 am

Iran bans use of popular Telegram messaging app

May 1, 2018 5:15 am

Two Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

April 28, 2018 12:41 pm

Two injured in accident outside Birmingham mosque

April 28, 2018 10:28 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 11 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 11 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.