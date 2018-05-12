FM Dastgir: Pakistan wiped out terrorism on its soil



Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said Pakistan has wiped out terrorism on its soil with great determination.

In an interview to a private news channel,he said law enforcing agencies are fighting against terrorists for complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

The foreign minister said our Armed Forces have successfully eliminated terrorism from North Waziristan and destroyed all nurseries of terrorists from the area and it is a peaceful place now.

He said despite threats by the United States, Pakistan wants to establish good relations with it. He said US wants to pressurise Pakistan by using different tactics.

Khurram Dastgir said relations between Pakistan and Russia are strengthening day by day and both the countries have signed a defence treaty. -APP

Story first published: 12th May 2018