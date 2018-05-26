Five names for Balochistan caretaker CM shortlisted

Five names have been shortlisted for the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

The names of former diplomat Qazi Ashraf, ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker Sardar Aslam Bhootani, MPA Alauddin Marri, former environment minister Prince Ahmed Ali and former senator Kamran Murtaza have been shortlisted.

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and opposition leader Abdul Raheem Ziaratwal met on Friday and recommended their candidates for the position.

The name will be finalized on Saturday.

Ziaratwal said that the decision will be taken in favor of the province.

Story first published: 26th May 2018