Five leaders from different parties to join PTI

May 3, 2018
Raza Haidery

Five leaders from different political parties are set to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday.

Shahid Khalil Noor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz along with Rai Aijaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid will join PTI after a meeting with party chairman Imran Khan.

Noor and Aijaz were elected as member of Punjab Assembly from Mamoon Kaanjan and Jaranwala respectively.

Former Punjab Assembly member Ali Hasan Qazi and Liaquat Shoukat will also join the party. Qazi won the provincial seat from Chiniot whereas Shoukat was elected as parliamentarians from Toba Tek Singh.

A former Pakpattan tehsil nazim Farrukh Nazim will join Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The meeting of all five leaders with Imran Khan will be held this evening.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd May 2018

 

