Five days on, the heat refuses to let up in Karachi

May 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The sweltering heat just won't let up in Karachi as the temperature stayed above the 40°C mark for five consecutive days. 

The heatwave is expected to last till Thursday and the temperature will start to drop from Friday. The unbearable heat in the month of Ramazan has resulted in added difficulties for those fasting.

Karachiites have also stayed away from markets and bazaars as the searing heat is too much to bear these days.

According to a welfare organisation, as many as 60 people had died due to the heat stroke two days ago. The government denied the claims.

Medical experts have advised residents from going out unnecessarily in the afternoon from 12:00pm to 04:00pm.

Experts have advised residents from eating fried items for during sahar and iftar and urged people to drunk fluids in order to stay hydrated.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

