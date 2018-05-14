First Ramazan likely on Thursday, says Ruet-e-Hilal Council

The holy month of Ramazan is likely to begin in Pakistan from this Thursday (May 17), announced Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council.

The new moon will be sighted only if its age is more than 19 hours at sunset and the difference between sunset and moonset should also be more than 40 minutes, said the Research Council.

“The age of the new moon on the evening of Wednesday will be more than 26 hours in all cities of Pakistan,” said the RHRC Secretary General.

The members of RHRC are confident that the new moon would be visible in all cities of Pakistan on May 16 if there are no clouds in the sky, he said.

APP

Story first published: 14th May 2018