Final list of constituencies published on ECP website



The Election Commission of Pakistan has published the final delimitation of the constituencies list on its website.

The commission had published that preliminary list of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies on 5th of March this year, according to the sources with the ECP.

The commission said that it has received 1286 objections during thirty days till 3rd of the last month. It said that 689 objections were received from Punjab, 284 from Sindh, 181 from KP, 104 from Balochistan, 17 from Islamabad, and 11 objections were received from the FATA.

It said the Chief Election Commissioner constituted several benches and these benches continuously heard the objections on daily basis.

The Commission said that the general public and political parties can visit the commission’s website www.ecp.gov.pk to see the delimitation 2018 list. -APP

Story first published: 4th May 2018