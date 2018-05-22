The FIA has recovered 6,000 passports from a gang involved in duping people into buying fake umrah packages from them.

According to details, the FIA arrested a gang of three suspects who defrauded people by selling them fake umrah packages. This is the biggest scam in the history of Punjab as the total amount received by the gang through the fraud amounts to Rs63 crore.

A raid was carried out by the FIA in Sialkot to arrest the gang. The agency claimed that the suspects received money and passports from people after promising an inexpensive umrah packages.

The FIA further revealed that the gang had defrauded 10,000 people from Gujranwala division and pocketed hundreds of thousands of rupees through the scam.

The agency will hold an important press conference in a short while to expose the gang involved in the scam.

