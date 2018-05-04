FIA arrests suspects linked with kidnapping group in Turkey

FIA Gujrat has arrested two suspects, who the agency claims, were connected with a kidnapping gang in Turkey.

An official said the raid in Lala Musa was conducted after a lady submitted an application to the agency, saying that her son had been kidnapped in Turkey.

The arrested suspects, Tariq and Usman, were in contact with the abductor in Turkey and were told to collect Rs 300,000 from the mother.

He said Fakhra had sent her son, Hamza, to Turkey through an agent. The woman identified the agent as Afzaal.

“We know nothing about any kidnapping,” Usman said. “Afzaal told us that a woman will give us money and we will have to wire the money to Turkey.”

“Hamza was in contact with her mother for a week when he first reached Turkey,” the official said. “One day, Fakhra received a call from Afzal and he told her to pay 300,000 for her release.”

Story first published: 4th May 2018