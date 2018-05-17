FC center attacked in Quetta; five terrorists killed

Five terrorists, including two suicide bombers were killed by security forces after the FC center was attacked.Three explosions were also heard from inside the FC center.Home Minister Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti, told Samaa that security forces quickly responded and foiled the attack. “I’m inside the center and things are under control now,” he said.“These were the remnants of yesterday’s successful operation in Quetta,” Bugti said, while speaking to Samaa.The security forces have cleared the area after a search operation in the surroundings.According to the ISPR, the attack on FC Madadgar Centre was a reaction to the killing of LeJ militant in Quetta Wednesday night.The military's media wing said that the terrorists appeared to be Afghan nationals who wanted to enter the FC centre with an explosive-laden vehicle.The attack came a day after Pakistan's army killed a senior commander of outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, identified as Salman Badeni, in an intelligence-based operation i n Quetta.Colonel Sohail Abid, an officer of military intelligence was also killed in an exchange of fire with the militants.

Story first published: 17th May 2018