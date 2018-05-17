FC center attacked in Quetta; five terrorists killed

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




At least four security personnel were injured in a terrorist attack at FC Madadgar Center on Quetta’s Airport Road on Thursday.

Five terrorists, including two suicide bombers were killed by security forces after the FC center was attacked.

Three explosions were also heard from inside the FC center.

Home Minister Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti, told Samaa that security forces quickly responded and foiled the attack. “I’m inside the center and things are under control now,” he said.

“These were the remnants of yesterday’s successful operation in Quetta,” Bugti said, while speaking to Samaa.

The security forces have cleared the area after a search operation in the surroundings.

According to the ISPR, the attack on FC Madadgar Centre was a reaction to the killing of LeJ militant in Quetta Wednesday night.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists appeared to be Afghan nationals who wanted to enter the FC centre with an explosive-laden vehicle.

The attack came a day after Pakistan's army killed a senior commander of outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, identified as Salman Badeni, in an intelligence-based operation i n Quetta.

Colonel Sohail Abid, an officer of military intelligence was also killed in an exchange of fire with the militants.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

See Also

Fully determined to render sacrifices for motherland’s defence: Gen Bajwa

May 17, 2018 9:21 pm

SC orders govt to compensate Quetta church blast victims

May 17, 2018 1:29 pm

Pakistan kills senior Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant in Balochistan raid

May 17, 2018 9:34 am

News from Balochistan

May 15, 2018 11:14 pm

CCTV footage captures attack on PML-N office in Lyari

May 12, 2018 9:34 pm

Killers of Hazaras are holding rallies, says CJP

May 11, 2018 12:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018
Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.