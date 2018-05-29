Fazl says reservations not addressed before FATA-KP merger



JUI-F chief Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said the constitutional amendment to merge FATA with KP was approved without addressing the reservations of tribal people.

“The FCR has been abolished in FATA without imposition of any alternate system,” Mr. Rehman said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“They came to know after 70 years that Quaid-e-Azam made a wrong decision.” He said those who approved the FATA merger didn’t know what they have lost.

“Such decision will not benefit the country,” he added.

Story first published: 29th May 2018