Fauzia Kasuri resigns from PTI, says Imran handed over party to electables

Fauzia Kasuri, who was at one point of the most senior leaders of the PTI, sent her resignation to party chief Imran Khan on Wednesday, stating that she was ‘disenchanted’ by the direction the party had taken.

“You opted to hand over the reins of the party to those electables we fought against since our inception,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “At the cost of workers, who in some cases, laid down their lives for the cause.”

Fauzia Kasuri described this action of the PTI chief as the ‘last nail in the coffin’ and said that since she could no longer defend the actions of the PTI, she wanted to resign from it.

Kasuri said that she did not see the PTI as the representative of the aspirations of the millions of underserved citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.

“I wish you the best of luck in the future and hope that if you are granted an opportunity to form the national government, you shall strive to bring about the change you once promised,” she wrote in the concluding paragraph of her latter.

Once dubbed as the ‘Mother of PTI’, Fauzia Kasuri had developed differences with the party leadership over the past couple of years and was not seen at public rallies or gatherings of the party.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018