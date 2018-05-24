FATA’s merger is victory of Pakistan: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Thursday hailed the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as his party lawmakers voted in favour of the historic legislation.

The PTI chief, who generally boycotts National Assembly sessions, attended today’s session to cast his vote on the legislation.

The house passed “Constitution (31st Amendment) Bill, 2018” with over two- thirds majority envisaging merger of FATA with KP.

Khan addressed the house amid ruckus during his speech in which he criticised the ruling party.

“It was our right to raise voice against public issues and money laundering, but some lawmakers here are bent upon protecting corrupt politicians only for their own interests,” Khan said.

“I’m proud of a successful struggle that resulted in conviction of a corrupt prime minister on charges of money laundering.”

Khan said the adoption of KP-FATA merger bill is a historic moment in the history of Pakistan. He urged government to constitute a committee to review the implementation.

Imran Khan hoped that peace will be restored in the tribal areas after the legislation.

In the voting, 229 MNAs from PML-N, PPP, PTI, MQM-P and Jamat-e-Islami voted in favour of the bill while lawmakers of JUI-F and PkMAP opposed it while staging walkout.

According to the constitution amendment, FATA will be granted sixteen general seats, four seats for women and one seat for non-Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Elections to these seats shall be held within one year after the general elections 2018.

The amendment reduces the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 336. The members of the National Assembly from FATA to be elected in 2018 election shall continue till dissolution of the Lower House.

The number of seats of Senate has been reduced to 96 from 104. The existing members of the Senate from FATA shall continue till expiry of their respective terms of office.

Story first published: 24th May 2018