FATA merger will not lead to creation of new provinces: Rabbani

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Raza Rabbani said that that the decision to merge Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not pave the way for the formation of new provinces.

The former Senate chairman, addressing a session of the Parliament’s upper house on Friday, said that every province has its own rules depending on who is in the government.

“We will not allow the formation of new provinces without realising the ground realities,” he said.

The PPP leader added that the FATA merger bill should have been passed by Parliament a long time ago.

He went on to say that the “a good step” was taken by the lower house of the Parliament by passing the FATA merger bill.

