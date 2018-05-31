Farooq Bandial expelled from PTI

The PTI has expelled Farooq Bandial, an influential personality from Punjab, after the party received ‘negative feedback’ about him on Social media.

Senior PTI leader Naeemul Haque said: “Farooq Bandial’s entry into PTI was unfortunate.”

Farooq Bandial, who was convicted by a military court in 1979 in the rape and robbery case at actress Shabnam’s house, had met Imran Khan in Khushab and announced to join PTI a few days ago.

He tweeted that Mr. Bandial has been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

— Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 31, 2018

“We have no place for people with such record in our party. He should not even be in any political party.”

Story first published: 31st May 2018