Ex-R&AW chief defends Gen Durrani, says action against him ‘unfortunate’

Former R&AW chief A.S. Dulat has defended Gen Asad Durrani and said action against the former DG ISI in Pakistan is unfortunate and regretful.

“We are open to criticism but the action against General Sahib is unfortunate,” A.S Dulat said, while talking to SAMAA anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

“General Sahib had already said several times what has been written in the book.”

Mr. Dulat said General (retired) Durrani didn’t reveal anything new in the book, neither did he offend anyone. “What’s happening with him in Pakistan is regretful.”

The former R&AW chief said that he and General Durrani were only talking about peace. “Does Pakistan not want peace?”

He advised the Indian government to invite Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Delhi for talks.

Mr. Dulat said Pakistan and India should resolve all the issues through talks. “Pakistan’s PM is always welcome in India.”

Action against Gen (r) Durrani

According to a tweet by the DG ISPR, competent authorities have been approached to place Durrani’s name on the Exit-Control List.

The former ISI chief was summoned to the GHQ where he was asked to give a clarification about the controversial book, The Spy Chronicles: ISI, RAW and the Illusion of Peace that he co-authored with ex-R&AW chief A.S Dulat.

The book deals with sensitive topics ranging from Hafiz Saeed to the Mumbai attacks and even the Abbottabad operation. The book also focuses on the operations conducted by the ISI and R&AW.

The book is in the format of a conversation between the two former spymasters who go to great lengths to give their analysis. However, the discussion of certain national security issues has irked some people in Pakistan who have questioned Gen (r) Durrani’s act of discussing what could be called state secrets in public.

On May 22, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the former DG ISI would be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book. Durrani’s views were taken as a violation of the military code of conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.

