Ex-Punjab CM, 25 other PML-N members set to join PTI

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By: Akhtar Ali

Disgruntled PML-N leader, Dost Muhammad Khosa, has decided to part ways with the ruling party and is joining Imran Khan’s PTI, sources said.

Khosa, the former chief minister of Punjab and the son of former governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, is likely to announce his decision in a press conference with Imran Khan in an Islamabad hotel.

Sources said that at least 25 others, including former and serving lawmakers, from various districts of Punjab have agreed to ditch the PML-N to join the PTI.

Khosa’s elder brother, Saifuddin Khosa, has already joined Imran Khan-led party.

On May 9, the Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz, which compromises 15 MNAs and MPAs, had announced its merger with PTI in a press conference with Imran Khan.

PML-N leaders smell a conspiracy behind the sudden departure of lawmakers just months before the next general elections.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had already announced that his party would not give tickets to disloyal members in the forthcoming elections.

“The party tickets for elections would only be issued to uncompromising people,” the former PM said a few weeks ago.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

