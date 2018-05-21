Elections 2018: Nawaz confident of PML-N victory in South Punjab

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has lashed out at the South Punjab lawmakers for leaving the PML-N and said the defectors can’t win the next election without a PML-N ticket.

“Only the PML-N ticket-holders will win the election in South Punjab,” Mr. Sharif said, while addressing a public rally in Chishtian on Monday. “Lootas won’t get the votes in next elections.”

The former PM said the ruling party has fulfilled its promise and overcome power loadshedding in the country. “Nawaz Sharif always keeps his promises.”

He said the PML-N will put an end to unemployment in the country and will provide homes to poor.

The PML-N Quaid used the occasion to praise his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and said the Punjab CM has done a great a job in his province.

Nawaz Sharif will stage a comeback: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif will stage a comeback after the next elections.

“Those who did nothing in last five years are now dreaming to form the next government,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz criticized the PPP and PTI for accusing her father of committing treason and said both the parties had raised the same slogans in Azad Kashmir elections but nothing happened.

“The people know that these are only political slogans,” she said. “The opponents are afraid of PML-N’s performance and they would be rejected through votes.”

She said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif served the nation wholeheartedly and will get the fruit of their hard work in the elections.

Story first published: 21st May 2018