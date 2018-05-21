Elections 2018: Nawaz confident of PML-N victory in South Punjab

May 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has lashed out at the South Punjab lawmakers for leaving the PML-N and said the defectors can’t win the next election without a PML-N ticket.

“Only the PML-N ticket-holders will win the election in South Punjab,” Mr. Sharif said, while addressing a public rally in Chishtian on Monday. “Lootas won’t get the votes in next elections.”

The former PM said the ruling party has fulfilled its promise and overcome power loadshedding in the country. “Nawaz Sharif always keeps his promises.”

He said the PML-N will put an end to unemployment in the country and will provide homes to poor.

The PML-N Quaid used the occasion to praise his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and said the Punjab CM has done a great a job in his province.

Nawaz Sharif will stage a comeback: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif will stage a comeback after the next elections.

“Those who did nothing in last five years are now dreaming to form the next government,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz criticized the PPP and PTI for accusing her father of committing treason and said both the parties had raised the same slogans in Azad Kashmir elections but nothing happened.

“The people know that these are only political slogans,” she said. “The opponents are afraid of PML-N’s performance and they would be rejected through votes.”

She said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif served the nation wholeheartedly and will get the fruit of their hard work in the elections.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 21st May 2018

 

See Also

Syrian army clears south Damascus of Islamic State: State TV

May 21, 2018 6:42 pm

Funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh offered in Houston

May 21, 2018 10:44 am

Nawaz ignores NAB’s summon for a second time, does not appear before court

May 20, 2018 8:02 pm

For the first time, PTI fully prepared to contest elections, says Imran

May 20, 2018 5:07 pm

PTI’s 100-day plan focuses on creating job opportunities, widening tax net

May 20, 2018 4:11 pm

Nawaz Sharif to appear in Raiwind Road construction case

May 20, 2018 11:47 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.