Election Commission allots symbols to 77 parties

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani voters queue to cast their ballots in a by-election in Lahore on September 17, 2017. Photo: AFP

The Election Commission allotted election symbols to 77 political parties on Tuesday.

The commission allotted the lion symbol to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, bat to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, arrow and sword to Pakistan Peoples Party, kite to Muttahida Qaumi Movement, book to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, scale to Jamaat-e-Islami, lantern to Awami National Party and pen and inkpot to Awami Muslim League. The commission allotted the star symbol to the Grand Democratic Alliance.

It also announced its reserved verdict on the PPP’s plea to have both arrow and sword symbols. The party will decide which of the two symbols it will use to contest the upcoming election.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid said it wanted to contest the upcoming election with the tractor symbol instead of bicycle. Pakistan Kissan Ittihad also wants the tractor symbol. The Election Commission reserved its verdict on both the pleas.

The general election is scheduled for July 25 onwards. The current government dissolves on May 31, after which a caretaker setup will take over the affairs of the country and hold the next election. Justice Nasirul Mulk, a former Chief Justice, will be the caretaker PM.

