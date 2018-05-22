Electables joining PTI due to my vision, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan has defended his decision to take electables in his party, claiming that PTI’s vision is attracting lawmakers of rival political parties.

“My vision is Naya Pakistan─an Islamic Welfare State”, Imran Khan told SAMAA anchorperson Nadeem Malik on Tuesday.

“When I first contested elections in 1997, I had no knowledge of election science,” the PTI chairman said. “I thought, I will bring new people into politics and people will vote for them,” admitting that he was wrong.”

Story first published: 22nd May 2018