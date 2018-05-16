Ehteram-e-Ramazan: Pakistanis won’t be able to eat, smoke openly during Ramazan

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Hasnain Baqri

The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs had unanimously approved the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Bill last year according to which, Pakistanis have been prohibited from eating and smoking openly. Speaking to SAMAA Digital, owners of tea stalls and restaurants weigh in. 

“We abide by the law,” says Sher Afzal, owner of  small sugarcane juice shop. “I will pray and fast during the month of Ramazan. We do not partake in business activities during the month.”

The same was said by Ali Shah, a Pashtun tea seller who says that he’s going to open his hotel one day after Eid.

“I will go back to Quetta today and spend the whole Ramazan there,” he said. “Will return one day after Eid and open my hotel again.”

Aurangzeb, a vendor who sells samosas, says he will have to open his shop tomorrow from 2:00 pm.

“We fast ourselves hence we do this (open late),” he said. “It’s not nice selling to people because everyone is fasting.”

Iqbal Ahmad, a biryani seller, is asked how he manages throughout the month when he closes his business.

“Allah is enough for me,” he says.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

