ECP says objections over delimitations being heard, won’t affect elections

May 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The ECP said the objections over the delimitations are being heard and the issue wouldn’t affect the general elections.

Nadeem Qasim, the ECP spokesperson, said the Election Commission has completed its preparations and the polls would be held on July 25 as announced a few days ago.

“The delimitations were conducted as per the law and constitution,” Mr. Qasim said.

He dispelled the impression that some forces were trying influence the upcoming elections.

Earlier, IHC has declared the delimitation in four districts of KP and Punjab as null and void and ordered the ECP to conduct fresh delimitation.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th May 2018

 

