ECP issues election schedule

Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob on Thursday announced schedule for July 25 general elections in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, Yaqoob said the elections for national and provincial assemblies will be held on July 25.

The period of filing of nomination papers is set from June 2 to 6. The process of scrutiny of candidates will be completed by June 14.

On Tuesday, the top official of the election body, while briefing Senate’s standing committee on interior, claimed that some international forces may conspire to sabotage the polls, triggering uncertainty among politicians.

The PML-N government is completing its five year term today (Thursday).

National Assembly will stand dissolved at midnight tonight, paving way for establishment of a caretaker setup and general elections in the country on July 25th this year.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly have already nominated former chief justice of Pakistan Nasir-ul-Mulk as interim Prime Minister, while no caretaker chief minister has so far been nominated by any province.

Story first published: 31st May 2018