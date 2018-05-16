ECP gives cold shoulder to international election observers

May 16, 2018
Abbas Shabbir

A Pakistani voter casts his ballot in a by-election in Lahore on September 17, 2017. Photo: AFP

We will not invite any international observers in the upcoming election, said the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Whoever wants to come to observe the election from outside of Pakistan is responsible for getting their security clearance, said the ECP. The election management body has come up with its code of conduct for international observers.

According to the code, international observers will have to apply for Pakistani visa at least two months ahead of their planned arrival. The interior ministry will get four weeks for security clearance and the observers will be granted a stay in Pakistan lasting four to six weeks only.

The code of conduct says that the observers will stay away from media during the election process. They will not be allowed to give media statements either.

According to the ECP, the interior ministry will issue a security advisory for international observers. Special passes will be issued to them and they will not be allowed to meet any candidates or political leaders.

The government’s term ends May 31, after which a caretaker setup will take over the affairs of the country and hold the next general elections.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Street Children Football World Cup: Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in thrilling final

May 16, 2018 4:42 pm

Astronomer says Ramazan moon will be sighted in Pakistan today

May 16, 2018 4:15 pm

Pakistan to observe Palestine Solidarity Day

May 16, 2018 10:20 am

From Dawn Leaks to Mumbai attacks: The statements that were ‘rejected’

May 16, 2018 9:00 am

Nawaz Sharif has put state in danger: Mustafa Kamal

May 16, 2018 12:03 am

Global demand for air conditioning to triple by 2050: report

May 15, 2018 11:39 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.