ECP allots sword symbol to PPP for 2018 polls

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted the sword symbol to Pakistan People’s Party for the 2018 general elections.

The election commission heard the case regarding the allotment of sword symbol for the next elections.

PPP lawyer Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, in his arguments, said that the party came into being in 1967 and they contested the 1970 elections on the sword symbol.

He said that sword was removed as an election symbol during the 1977 election and it was not mentioned in ECP’s list in 1985.

Estranged PPP leaders Safdar Abbasi and Naheed Khan had also filed applications for the allotment of sword symbol for the next election.

Abbasi said that PPP has contested four elections on the arrow symbol since 1988.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Peoples Party – Parliamentarians are the same party.

Safdar Abbasi told the PPP counsel that he should submit an affidavit which states that the party will contest elections on the sword symbol. To this the PPP lawyer asked who was Safdar Abbasi to demand these documents.

The estranged PPP leader said that he wanted to settle the issue, adding that a similar petition has been filed by his wife in the Supreme Court.

ECP reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments of all three parties and later allocated the symbol to PPP.

