Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad, KP, Fata, Punjab



An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on Richter scale hit northern parts of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata and Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

The temblor caused panic but there’s no immediate word about damage or casualties.

The jolted areas include Peshawar, Swat, Dir, North Waziristan, Nowshera, Malakand, Mardan, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Attock and Hangu, Charsadda and other areas abutting Pak-Afghan border.

Earthquake was also felt in Punjab areas including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Sargodha, Pind Dadan Khan and Toba Tek Singh.

The epicenter was located near Bannu in KP, said a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department while talking to Radio Pakistan.

Its depth was recorded at 10 kilometer, he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.1.

Officials say people fled their offices and homes in panic and were reciting verses from Islam’s holy book. Teachers and schoolchildren also came out of classes.

On December 25, 2015, 6.3 magnitude Hindu Kush tremors killed a woman in Pakistan and wounded at least 100 people in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On October 8, 2005, the most ravaging 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan in its Upper Areas where over 80,000 people lost their lives. The quake left over 200,000 people wounded and 250,000 homeless.

Story first published: 9th May 2018