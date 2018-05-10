E-voting not possible in upcoming general elections

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday observed that enforcement of electronic voting system was impossible for the upcoming general election in the country.

An SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the petition filed in 2012 by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The Chief Justice observed that sine little time has left for holding of general election so it would not be possible to apply electronic voting system.

The petition will now be taken up after the upcoming general election, he observed, and ordered the registrar to fix the next hearing after the general election.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

