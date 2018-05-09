PTI representative Jahangir Tareen ruled out any possibility of a post-election alliance with the PPP, saying that the party would prefer sitting on opposition benches rather than join hands with Asif Ali Zardari’s party.

Don’t think there’s any truth to NAB’s $4.9bn money laundering charges, says Tareen

“We appreciate the good work that NAB does but this seems highly unlikely,” said Jahangir Tareen during SAMAA TV’s program Nadeem Malik Live. “The figure alone is too high.”

Tareen said that NAB could have made a mistake by ordering an investigation into media reports that had been earlier dismissed by the State Bank and the World Bank.

Door is open for Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI, says Tareen

On the issue of estranged PML-N representative Chaudhry Nisar joining PTI, Tareen said that the party would welcome him into their fold.

He said that PML-N’s time was up in Punjab and that the PTI would form the next government in the province.

“We will win elections in Punjab with a heavy mandate,” he said.

He said that there was not a definite deadline for Chaudhry Nisar to join the PTI. He said that the door was open for the former interior minister to join the PTI anytime he wished.

In response to a question about whether Nisar was invited again to join the PTI, Tareen said that only Imran could answer that question since he was personally handling the matter.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has weakened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jahangir Tareen said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was no longer a strong political contender in FATA or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he had weakened.

“The stance that Maualana sahab has taken regarding FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hurt him,” he said. “This is against the wishes of the people of FATA.”

Tareen said that Fazal had opposed the FATA-KP merger because of selfish interests. He said that there exists a mafia everywhere in Pakistan that was always keen on seeing its interests fulfilled.

Tareen on the recent Senate elections

Jahangir Tareen said that the PPP and the PML-N had secured more seats than they should have in the recent Senate elections.

“This was not at all possible without money,” he said. “MPAs did not vote for these candidates out of love.”

Tareen said that the party was able to find out about the MPAs who had sold their votes but they did not know who offered them the bribes.

“If I knew I would have told you,” he said. “I can’t reveal everything to you in this program alone.”

Story first published: 9th May 2018