Defence Minister Dastgir gets additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

May 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir has been given additional portfolio of ministry of foreign affairs after the former foreign minister Khawaja Asif was disqualified by a court on May 26.

The Islamabad High Court had disqualified Khawaja Asif under Article 62 (1)(f) of the constitution for holding a work permit in UAE.

Hailing from Gujranwala, Dastgir is a senior leader of the PML-N who has served in several ministries during this government’s tenure.

He was first made the state minister for privatization in 2013.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

