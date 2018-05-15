‘Dawn Leaks’ character appointed as DG Radio Pakistan

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the appointment of Rao Tehseen as the new Director General of Radio Pakistan.

Rao Tehseen, a former principal information officer, was removed from the office over his alleged role in ‘Dawn Leaks’ last year.

“Rao Tehseen Ali, Principal Information Officer (PIO) of the Ministry of Information, shall be proceeded against under E&D (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1973 on the charges based on findings in the instant report”, read the directives signed by Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad soon after the inquiry report was approved.

Tehseen had denied his involvement.

In October 2016, Dawn newspaper had carried a front-page story, highlighting alleged confrontation between the civilian government and military leadership.

Publication of the story, dubbed as “breach of national security” by military’s top brass, led to removal of the then Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid and Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs adviser Tariq Fatemi.

All the characters who were sacked for their alleged involvement have denied playing any role in the leak.

Earlier today, Maryam Nawaz defended Pervaiz Rashid and said he should not have been removed from his post.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

