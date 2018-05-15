Prominent legal experts say the ‘Dawn Leaks’ case could be reopened after former PM Nawaz Sharif apparently confirms content of the controversial news story.

“A treason trial could be initiated,” said prominent legal expert, Barrister Farogh Naseem, while speaking to SAMAA on Tuesday.

He said the ‘Dawn Leaks’ case could be reopened.

Ali Zafar, the former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, said that an accused could not be tried twice on same charges.

“The principal of double jeopardy could not be applied on Dawn Leaks as no trial was conducted in the case,” he said.

The legal expert said former information minister Pervaiz Rashid was sacked without a criminal trial.

“The punishment was unofficial,” he added.

Pervaiz Rashid, PM’s former adviser for foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi and former principal information officer Rao Tehseen were removed by the government over their alleged involvement in Dawn Leaks saga.

All the characters who were sacked for their alleged involvement have denied playing any role in the leak.

The ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, earlier today, has apparently confirmed that the Dawn Leaks did take place.

“We discussed these issues about putting our house in order in the security session back then,” said Mr. Sharif, talking to reporters outside the accountability court.

According to the former PM, it was termed ‘Dawn Leaks’ and an issue was created.

In October 2016, Dawn newspaper had carried a front-page story, highlighting alleged confrontation between the civilian government and military leadership.

Publication of the story was dubbed as “breach of national security” by the military.

Story first published: 15th May 2018