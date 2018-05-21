The Counter Terrorism Department of Quetta discovered a bomb-making factory in a raid on Monday.

The anti-terror squad carried out an intelligence-based operation at a house in Kalli Barat.

Law enforcers seized more than 200 kilogrammes of explosives, three suicide jackets, two homemade explosives, four hand grenades and bomb-making equipment.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema told the media that the bomb manufacturing factory was set up in three rooms of the house. “Salman Badini, the slain provincial chief of an outlawed group, also used the house as his hideout,” Cheema said.

Targeted killings and terrorist attacks have gone up in Balochistan. Five suicide bombers tried to target an FC centre in Quetta on May 17. Security teams prevented it from happening. Three attackers were killed while two saboteurs detonated the explosives. Quetta Motorway Police official Mohammad Idrees and Colonel Sohail Abid of the army embraced martyrdom in the operation.

Story first published: 21st May 2018