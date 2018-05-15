Court indicts Karachi mayor, others in one May 12 violence case

May 15, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque

Newly elected mayor of Karachi of the influential Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, Waseem Akhtar (L) speaks to media representatives after winning the mayoral election in Karachi on August 24, 2016. Photo: AFP

A court indicted Karachi’s mayor, Wasim Akhtar, and other suspects in a May 12 violence case on Tuesday.

Akhtar, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, and the other accused appeared before the anti-terrorism court. The court indicted them in one case relating to the May 12 violence. All the suspects pleaded not guilty. The court summoned witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing.

Due to absence of counsels, the court adjourned the hearing of three more May 12 violence cases till June 23.

Akhtar and 19 other suspects are on bail in the cases. The court has declared 16 suspects absconding. Around 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in clashes between rival political parties in Karachi on May 12, 2007.

Akhtar was elected mayor of Karachi in August 2016 while he was in jail on judicial remand in various cases. He obtained bail in all the cases.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

See Also

BISP and big business aim for rural jobs

May 14, 2018 10:15 pm

Karachi gridlock persists, these are the areas to avoid

May 14, 2018 8:15 pm

Pakistani hockey legend Mansoor Ahmad laid to rest in Karachi

May 13, 2018 5:36 pm

May 12 carnage was a conspiracy against MQM: Sattar

May 13, 2018 11:29 am

Nawaz Sharif is part of ‘international plan’ to weaken army, alleges Imran Khan

May 12, 2018 10:48 pm

CCTV footage captures attack on PML-N office in Lyari

May 12, 2018 9:34 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.