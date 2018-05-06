COAS, PM condemn attack on Ahsan Iqbal

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack on Ahsan Iqbal, on Sunday.

The army chief’s condemnation was posted via a tweet by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

COAS condemns firing on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Expresses best wishes for early recovery. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 6, 2018

The prime minister telephoned Ahsan Iqbal to inquire after his health and prayed for his full recovery. President Mamnoon Hussain strongly condemned the attack on the interior minister and sympathized with his family.

He said that intolerance was cancerous for the society and biggest hurdle for stability. President Mamnoon said that any attempt to create violence and chaos in the country would be quashed.

