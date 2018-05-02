COAS in Quetta: Hazara community decides to call off all sit-ins

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwas meeting with notables of the Hazara community in Quetta has been successful as they (Hazara community) decided to call of their all sit-ins, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor had said in tweet that the COAS had reached Quetta to get an update on security situation and meet with notables of Hazra Community.

According to sources, DG ISPR, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti were also part of the meeting. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

