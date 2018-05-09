Clean drinking water case: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a case pertaining to clean drinking water on June 4th.

The NAB has dispatched a questionnaire to Sharif, asking him to explain his government’s position regarding provision of clean drinking water to people and disposal of large quantity of untreated waste water.

The summons came hours after the PML-N president criticised the anti-graft watchdog, accusing it of discrimination.

“NAB’s sun shines only in Punjab and not in other provinces,” he claimed, while speaking to media persons.

“Some elements are using NAB for their own designs,” he said, referring to NAB chief’s order for an inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif for alleged laundering of $4.9 billion to India.

“Such decisions hurt NAB’s credibility,” he said.

Story first published: 9th May 2018