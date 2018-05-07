CJP Nisar pays tribute to Justice Ejaz Afzal



A full court reference was held at the Supreme Court today in honor of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan who retired from his service today.

Addressing the reference, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar paid rich tribute to Justice Ejaz Afzal. The Chief Justice said Justice Ejaz even in the most trying times has made it his priority to deliver Justice.

He said throughout his judicial career, Justice Ejaz Afzal has always been an advocate of fairness and equity and never allowed technicalities to create hurdles in the way of justice or defeat the ends of justice.

The Chief Justice said our country was built by brave hearts, and it is the bravery of hearts indeed that will take this nation to new horizons and Justice Ejaz Afzal is one such brave hearts.

He said the contributions Justice Ejaz Afzal made will be remembered for times to come for his words, his wisdom and his zeal.

On the occasion, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said he is happy that the institution of judiciary is in safe hands.

He said change in society can only be brought about through education and awareness of our people.

The reference was attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali, President Supreme Court Bar Association, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council and Members of the Bar. -APP

