CJP Nisar pays tribute to Justice Ejaz Afzal

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


A full court reference was held at the Supreme Court today in honor of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan who retired from his service today.

Addressing the reference, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar paid rich tribute to Justice Ejaz Afzal. The Chief Justice said Justice Ejaz even in the most trying times has made it his priority to deliver Justice.

He said throughout his judicial career, Justice Ejaz Afzal has always been an advocate of fairness and equity and never allowed technicalities to create hurdles in the way of justice or defeat the ends of justice.

The Chief Justice said our country was built by brave hearts, and it is the bravery of hearts indeed that will take this nation to new horizons and Justice Ejaz Afzal is one such brave hearts.

He said the contributions Justice Ejaz Afzal made will be remembered for times to come for his words, his wisdom and his zeal.

On the occasion, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said he is happy that the institution of judiciary is in safe hands.

He said change in society can only be brought about through education and awareness of our people.

The reference was attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali, President Supreme Court Bar Association, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council and Members of the Bar. -APP

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

See Also

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan takes oath as Acting CJP

October 27, 2017 1:06 pm

SC adjourns Nehal Hashmi contempt case for an indefinite period

September 13, 2017 7:30 pm

SC roster triggers debate on date of Panama case verdict

July 27, 2017 2:38 pm

Live Updates: Supreme Court insists on money trail of London flats

July 18, 2017 1:35 pm

10 takeaways from today’s Panamagate Case hearing

July 17, 2017 2:23 pm

Justice Khosa takes oath as acting CJP

June 5, 2017 11:27 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.