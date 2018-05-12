CJP criticizes K-Electric over prolonged loadshedding

Prolonged power outages in Karachi drew the ire of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

He expressed his anger on the K-Electric officials over loadshedding in the city while hearing a case in the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court.

“Does privatization mean that the people of Karachi should be treated this way?” he asked. “Is it not your responsibility to provide electricity to the people?”

The lawyer representing the power distribution company informed the chief justice that faults take place due to issues.

“Why is there no backup in case of technical faults?” the judge asked.

“Who allowed you to carry out loadshedding?”

The chief justice ordered the power company to not carry out loadshedding on the basis of load management.

He sought a detailed report from K-Electric on the energy situation till 20th May.

