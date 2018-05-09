CJ visits Peshawar Central Jail’s mental hospital, gets angry at poor conditions

May 9, 2018
Muhammad Sajjad Haider

These patients are humans, not animals, said the chief justice angrily during his visit to Peshawar Central Jail’s mental hospital, on Wednesday. 

“Are these the facilities that are given to patients. Look at the bathrooms. Is this how you keep these patients?” said an angry Justice Saqib Nisar to the MS of the hospital.

The chief justice arrived in Peshawar to visit hospitals of the city after he did the same in Sindh and Punjab. PTI chief Imran Khan had welcomed Justice Nisar’s intention to inspect conditions in Peshawar’s hospitals and had invited him to visit Hayatabad Medical Complex as well.

“The conditions reflect the performance of the staff here”, said the chief justice. “These are human beings, not animals.”

As the chief justice was on his tour of the hospital, scores of patients came to him with complaints about the staff and how they were being treated.

